Ocala CEP highlights tiny horses helping Ocala residents that experienced traumatic events

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:10 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Ocala, who have experienced traumatic events, are getting a little help.

Our friends from the CEP share with us how tiny horses are bringing therapy to those in need.

