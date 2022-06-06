Ocala CEP highlights tiny horses helping Ocala residents that experienced traumatic events

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Ocala, who have experienced traumatic events, are getting a little help.

Our friends from the CEP share with us how tiny horses are bringing therapy to those in need.

RELATED STORY: Ocala CEP highlights HCA Florida’s Comprehensive Stroke Center’s acceptance of patients

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.