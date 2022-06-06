Ocala Police officers help place driver and animals in dog transport van that was involved in crash
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A kenneled dog transport van was involved in a crash in Ocala.
The passengers and all of the animals were safe from the crash.
Ocala Police officers delivered them safely to a hotel that would accept the two passengers and the 17 dogs.
They were later picked up to be delivered to their owners.
