Ocala Police officers help place driver and animals in dog transport van that was involved in crash

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A kenneled dog transport van was involved in a crash in Ocala.

The passengers and all of the animals were safe from the crash.

Ocala Police officers delivered them safely to a hotel that would accept the two passengers and the 17 dogs.

They were later picked up to be delivered to their owners.

