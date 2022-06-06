Advertisement

Motorcyclist dead after a crash in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash in Ocala. A 29-year-old motorcyclist traveling southbound collided with a dump truck around 7 a.m. on June 6th.

That’s according to Ocala Police Officials. The truck was traveling north on pine avenue when it hit the motorcycle.

The person riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

