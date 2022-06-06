Motorcyclist dead after a crash in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash in Ocala. A 29-year-old motorcyclist traveling southbound collided with a dump truck around 7 a.m. on June 6th.

That’s according to Ocala Police Officials. The truck was traveling north on pine avenue when it hit the motorcycle.

The person riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

