Origis Energy and Archer residents agree to move forward with Sand Bluff Solar Project

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Origis Energy announced an agreement with residents of Archer for the Sand Bluff Solar Project to continue. Leaders from Archer’s Historic African-American community were present as Origis Energy revealed their upcoming plans to study sites compatible with the landscape and the community.

The Sand Bluff Solar Project is expected to supply enough energy to power over 11,000 homes and generate clean, renewable energy equivalent to taking nearly 10,000 cars off the road, annually. The project is now slated to begin operations in 2024.

