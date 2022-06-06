Advertisement

Petition forms in support of FGC to take over Lake Shore Hospital

Petition forms in support of FGC to take over Lake Shore Hospital
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -A petition to hand over hospital operations to Florida Gateway College has gained attention on social media. The petition is on Floridians for Government Accountability’s Facebook page.

Although, the decision is ultimately up to Lake Shore Hospital Authority board members. At their special meeting set for next Monday, the first item of new business is to discuss the proposals received from groups like FGC, Meridian Behavioral Health and the Columbia County Health Department.

RELATED STORY: Columbia County Report: Lake Shore Hospital Board decision and Senior Center Golden Gala preview

FGC’s plan is to turn the vacant hospital into a downtown campus for their four-year nursing program. Lake Shore Hospital Authority board members will discuss the hospital at their special meeting following the regular meeting Monday evening.

