Russell Report: Major changes to Major League Baseball
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Major League Baseball is always evolving.
In this week’s Russell Report, WRUF’s Steve Russell talks about some of the changes fans can expect.
RELATED STORY: Russell Report: Gator baseball & softball finishing strong
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.