Teenager pronounced dead after a shooting at a trailer park

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen is dead after a shooting at a trailer park.

The 16-year old was shot early yesterday morning at the Palms of Archer off Archer Road.

The teen was taken to a hospital where they later passed away.

