Teenager pronounced dead after a shooting at a trailer park

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen is dead after a shooting at a trailer park.

The 16-year old was shot early yesterday morning at the Palms of Archer off Archer Road.

The teen was taken to a hospital where they later passed away.

