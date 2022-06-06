Teenager pronounced dead after a shooting at a trailer park
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen is dead after a shooting at a trailer park.
The 16-year old was shot early yesterday morning at the Palms of Archer off Archer Road.
The teen was taken to a hospital where they later passed away.
