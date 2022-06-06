“We do it for fun”: Clarinet and flute choirs held a free concert at The Thomas Center

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Foundation for the Promotion of Music held a free concert at The Thomas Center in Gainesville.

The Gainesville Area Clarinet Choir and The Gainesville Flute Ensemble played a variety of genres, from ballet to folk.

The clarinet and flute choirs performed individually, but then came together in the end to play a famous piece from a ballet.

One musician from the clarinet choir said flute and clarinet groups are relatively uncommon and he hopes concerts like this will attract more interest.

“We love playing our instruments together and we just do it purely for fun. We’re really lucky here in Gainesville to be able to have an organization like the Foundation for the Promotion of Music that allows us amateurs to perform,” said Van Williams, organizer of the clarinet choir. We don’t make money doing this, but they allow for us enthusiasts to perform in this way.”

The foundation holds four concerts a year and this was their final recital of the season.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.