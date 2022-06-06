To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s not just Lake City but on Monday, Bradford County commissioners will discuss how to fill their open county manager position.

They have had interim county managers since the end of 2019.

On Tuesday, Ocala Breeders Sales kicks off their three-day June sale of two-year-olds and horses of racing age.

More than a thousand thoroughbreds are on the auction block this week.

RELATED STORY: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

The traffic court case against gator quarterback Anthony Richardson continues on Wednesday in Alachua County.

Richardson is accused of speeding more than 100 miles an hour on Newberry Rd in early April.

On Friday, the state’s two-week sales tax holiday on hurricane preparedness items comes to an end.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.