Advertisement

Cade Museum reveals new space exhibit

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - How can you ensure a great day at Gainesville’s Cade Museum?

Well, you could plan-et!

TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio tells us about the museum’s new out-of-this-world theme.

TRENDING STORY: UF Health and Jupiter Medical announce new partnership

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

LAKE CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS CONTINUE SEARCH
LAKE CITY COUNCIL SEARCH
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet: Travel insurance could help if COVID impacts your trip
This week on North Central Florida treasures Art Adkins, owner of the Antique city mall in...
North Central Florida Treasures: The American Guide Series
CADE MUSEUM SPACE EXHIBIT
CADE MUSEUM SPACE EXHIBIT