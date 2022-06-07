Cade Museum reveals new space exhibit

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - How can you ensure a great day at Gainesville’s Cade Museum?

Well, you could plan-et!

TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio tells us about the museum’s new out-of-this-world theme.

TRENDING STORY: UF Health and Jupiter Medical announce new partnership

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.