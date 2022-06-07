Advertisement

The Columbia County tourism development council unveiled a new logo and brand

The Columbia County tourism development council unveiled a new logo and brand
By Kristin Chase
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - “The Florida Spring Lands” is what the tourism development council wants Lake City to be known as.

Through research and conversations with community members, the springs, including the Ichetucknee, is the main draw for tourists.

This is why the new logo has a kayak in the center.

“We did some research with it” said Columbia County tourism council executive director, Paula Vann. “We asked consumers, customers, local industry people to identify what do people know us as. What do people think of when they hear Lake City Florida? The logo kind of exemplifies that and brings it all together for us”

The new brad will be seen on Columbia County’s website, visitor center, signs and more.

