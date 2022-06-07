Florida baseball blows late lead to lose NCAA Regional Championship to Oklahoma

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Florida baseball fans will say the five and-a-half hour rain delay that halted play in the top of the 7th, with two outs, against Oklahoma in the NCAA Gainesville Regional Championship is to blame for the loss of momentum and the chance at advancing to the Super Regionals.

Others, will also blame the rain delay for causing the Gators (41-24) arms in the bullpen to become too cold and not have the same power or intensity behind their pitches, which led to surrendering four runs in the top of the 8th to allow the Sooners (40-21) to overcome a two-run deficit and win 5-4.

However, while both viewpoints certainly warrant merit, at the end of the day, the main factor in Florida’s season coming to an unfortunate end is simple - the orange and blue just didn’t put away the competition when it mattered most.

Florida starter Brandon Neely took the mound for the second time against OU in the tournament, except this time, instead of lasting less than three innings and giving up four runs, Neely limited the Sooners to just one run on four hits, while striking out five, and not issuing a single walk. The freshman right-hander got a couple key defensive stops to keep Oklahoma searching for ways to generate runs - both of the defensive plays came from centerfielder Jud Fabian.

In the top of the 4th, leadoff hitter Blake Robertson launched a ball to dead center that put Fabian on an all-out sprint toward the warning track. In his pursuit for the ball, the sought-after MLB prospect jumped in the air and snagged the ball in the webbing of his glove before crashing into the wall and bouncing off it, landing on the ground on his side. He stayed down for a minute or two while right fielder Ty Evans and left fielder Wyatt Langford checked on him, but, eventually, Fabian stood up on his own and remained in the game.

The other incredible play by Fabian came in the top of the 6th. With Florida leading 2-1 and runners at the corners and two outs, Wallace Clark lined a flare into shallow center field that looked like it might fall in for a hit, but Fabian went all out again and caught the ball with a full-extension diving effort to end the inning. He jumped up from the ground and pumped his fist in celebration. The Gator fans in the stands, along with his teammates, were hollering and cheering for the selfless effort of a soon to be big leaguer.

At the plate, Jack Caglianone plated the first run of the game with a towering solo home run over the right field fence. The long ball was Caglianone’s seventh of the season and second of the tournament - both home runs in the regional came against Oklahoma.

The other run the Gators produced, before play was halted due to weather, came off the bat of B.T. Riopelle in the bottom of the 5th. He slapped a single into right field to beat the defensive shift and thanks to a fielding error by John Spikerman, Colby Halter hustled home from second to give Florida a 2-1 lead.

After waiting 5:33 to resume play in the top of the 7th, with two outs, Ryan Slater took the hill for the orange and blue and got out of the frame by striking out the first batter he faced, Kendall Pettis. In the bottom of the frame, Evans stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and one out, and hit a fly ball deep into foul territory down the right field line. Spikerman made the catch for the second out of the inning, but drove in Colby Halter from third to pad the orange and blue’s lead to make it, 3-1.

In the top of the 8th, Slater emerged from the dugout to pitch another strong inning, but instead of making quick work of the Sooners, he was shelled for four runs. Slater gave up a leadoff double, followed by a two-run home run to tie the game, issued a walk, then a single, induced back-to-back groundouts - one of which scored the go-ahead run for Oklahoma - another single, and finally, hit a batter. In total, Slater allowed four runs on four hits as six different Sooners reached base.

The epic meltdown was reminiscent of Neely’s first outing against OU, when he was gifted a 2-0 lead in the 2nd inning, only to also give up four runs the very next inning. In both cases, the four-run frenzy the Gators gifted their opponent was too much to overcome.

While Wyatt Langford bashed a solo home run in the bottom of the 9th, with one out, to bring Florida within one run of the lead, which gave him 26 on the season, tying him with Matt Laportas for the program’s single-season record, that was the last spark Gators fans got before the final out was recorded.

Florida’s season ends at home in the NCAA Regionals for the second consecutive year, as Oklahoma will head to Blacksburg, Virginia to face Virginia Tech in the NCAA Super Regionals.

