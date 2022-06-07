Governor Ron DeSantis signs improved school safety legislation into law

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -The State Commissioner of Education can now enforce school safety compliance and school resource officers can make arrests on charter school property but those aren’t the only changes signed into law from HB 1421.

School boards across the state must create a family reunification plan in the event of an evacuation. Law enforcement officers have to participate in active assailant emergency drills along with completing crisis intervention training.

When the Governor signed the Freedom First budget in early June, it included $140 million allocated for mental health training in schools and $210 million for school safety initiatives. These funds are meant for school hardening grants and youth mental health training.

School districts must have at least 80% of school personnel trained in youth mental health awareness on an annual basis.

