HCA Florida North Florida Hospital is hosting a butterfly release ceremony

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The HCA Florida North Florida Hospital is holding a butterfly release ceremony.

This ceremony is in celebration of National Cancer Survivors Awareness Day.

There will be refreshments along with a shuttle service available.

This event will be held at the NFH duck pond at 10 a.m.

