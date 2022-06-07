HCA Florida North Florida Hospital is hosting a butterfly release ceremony
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The HCA Florida North Florida Hospital is holding a butterfly release ceremony.
This ceremony is in celebration of National Cancer Survivors Awareness Day.
There will be refreshments along with a shuttle service available.
This event will be held at the NFH duck pond at 10 a.m.
