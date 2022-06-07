Advertisement

HCA’s 5th hybrid cath lab is now open at North Florida Hospital

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A hospital in Gainesville is celebrating the opening of a new cardiovascular lab

HCA’s 5th hybrid cath lab opened at North Florida Hospital.

It was built to operating room specification with an advanced imaging system.

The lab allows medical professionals to perform both cardiac and vascular procedures.

