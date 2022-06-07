Advertisement

HOMETOWN HERO: Colin Hines is using his journey to help others overcome addiction

By Kristin Chase
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “I’m passionate about helping people in mental health and recovery because I struggled with those things myself”, addiction ran in Colin Hines family and that is what sparked him to join the Alachua County therapeutic community, known as Metamorphosis in 2010.

“So through that path of getting clean and coming to find out how to take care of myself mental health wise better” said Hines, “I found myself in those communities that’s doing that”.

Colin graduated from Metamorphosis in 2011 and now leads a group once a week, while recruiting others experiencing addiction to become a member.

“It is just so much easier to connect with someone when you can relate to what they’ve been through” said Hines.

On top of his recovery work at Metamorphosis, Colin volunteers with a 12-step program, specifically Narcotics Anonymous in Gainesville.

He is trying to get 12-step zoom meetings into the prison system in the state of Florida jails, through partnering with the Department of Corrections office.

“The thing that really touches me when I take a meeting into a prison, or into hospital, or into someplace where someone just started their journey and they hear a message, whatever it is I bring in a with a couple other people, and 6 months later they’re doing great” said Hines.

Colins church family at Westminster Presbyterian Church is proud of his work extending the mission field outside of just church grounds.

“A lot of the people that Colin works with will never walk through our building.” said pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Rebecca Putman. “Through people like him we are able to reach out into the community as individuals and bring healing and wholeness to people that I will never get to meet”.

Colin was recently awarded tech employer of the year from the “startGNV” innovation non-profit, on behalf of his company.

