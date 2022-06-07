Lake City council members continue their search for a city manager candidate

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s back to the drawing board again for Lake City council members in their search to fill the city manager position.

Council members voted three times at a meeting Monday night before agreeing to terminate the contract of the recruiting company, Norlock and Associates.

The Jacksonville-based company cost the city $19,500.

Lake City Mayor Stephen Whitt tells TV20 that staff members are reaching out to another firm this week that previously submitted a $28,000 bid.

The search for a city manager started a year ago when Joe Helfenberger was fired.

