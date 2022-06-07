Advertisement

Lake City council members continue their search for a city manager candidate

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s back to the drawing board again for Lake City council members in their search to fill the city manager position.

Council members voted three times at a meeting Monday night before agreeing to terminate the contract of the recruiting company, Norlock and Associates.

The Jacksonville-based company cost the city $19,500.

Lake City Mayor Stephen Whitt tells TV20 that staff members are reaching out to another firm this week that previously submitted a $28,000 bid.

The search for a city manager started a year ago when Joe Helfenberger was fired.

RELATED STORY: Lake City council members are headed in a new direction to fill the open city manager position

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

A teenage mom and her baby have finally been located after running away from a group home in...
Teen mom and daughter found safe after 2 months search
LAKE CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS CONTINUE SEARCH
LAKE CITY COUNCIL SEARCH
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet: Travel insurance could help if COVID impacts your trip
This week on North Central Florida treasures Art Adkins, owner of the Antique city mall in...
North Central Florida Treasures: The American Guide Series