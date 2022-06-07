Levy County Board of Commissioners will meet to discuss the sheriff’s office and the supervisor of elections

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Board of Commissioners is meeting.

They will discuss several items including the sheriff’s office and the Supervisor of Elections Tammy Jones.

Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum is requesting funding to move forward with jail repairs.

TRENDING STORY: Gov. DeSantis announces $10M funding for Florida’s Urban Search & Rescue teams

The Supervisor of Elections Tammy Jones wants to board to approve relocating precinct five.

This relocation would be back to its original location at the Willow Sink precinct.

This meeting starts at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.