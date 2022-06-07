A man from Alachua was arrested on burglary and petty theft charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Burglary is thirsty work, especially for a man in Alachua with a fitting name.

Alachua Police say 38-year-old William Beveridge broke into a vehicle, found a sports drink, and took a gulp.

It happened around 4:35 Monday morning.

Officers say Beveridge rummaged through the vehicle, then tried to force his way into the nearby home but he couldn’t get inside.

Officers found Beveridge not far from the house and arrested him on burglary and petty theft charges.

