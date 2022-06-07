North Central Florida Treasures: The American Guide Series

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida treasures Art Adkins, owner of the Antique city mall in Micanopy explains the history with three books detailing Florida’s treasures.

Upon relief of the depression Pres. Roosevelt commissioned thousands of writers, researchers and editors to travel state to state to document natural attractions and nature wonders and landmarks across the land, which was known as the federal writers project.

This took place from 1935 - 1943, through this project came many books depicting and detailing the treasures and landmarks of a specific town or state. Art displays " The American Guide Series of Florida " also two other books detailing popular landmarks such as The Everglades and Lake Okeeochobee.

