Advertisement

North Central Florida Treasures: The American Guide Series

This week on North Central Florida treasures Art Adkins explains the history with three books detailing Florida’s treasures and landmarks.
By WCJB Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida treasures Art Adkins, owner of the Antique city mall in Micanopy explains the history with three books detailing Florida’s treasures.

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures: 2nd generation Boba Fett action figure

Upon relief of the depression Pres. Roosevelt commissioned thousands of writers, researchers and editors to travel state to state to document natural attractions and nature wonders and landmarks across the land, which was known as the federal writers project.

This took place from 1935 - 1943, through this project came many books depicting and detailing the treasures and landmarks of a specific town or state. Art displays " The American Guide Series of Florida " also two other books detailing popular landmarks such as The Everglades and Lake Okeeochobee.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

LAKE CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS CONTINUE SEARCH
LAKE CITY COUNCIL SEARCH
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet: Travel insurance could help if COVID impacts your trip
CADE MUSEUM
Cade Museum reveals new space exhibit
CADE MUSEUM SPACE EXHIBIT
CADE MUSEUM SPACE EXHIBIT