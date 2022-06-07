Ocala police looking for missing man

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police officers are searching for a missing elderly man.

69-year-old Anthony Monroe was last seen in Marion County, at Hidden Pines Assisted Living Facility in Ocala, around five am Monday morning.

Officials with Ocala Police Department contacted Gainesville police for assistance.

GPD says he was discharged from UF Health Shands at 10:30 Monday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either department.

TRENDING STORY: Teen mom and daughter found safe after 2 months search

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.