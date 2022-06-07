Advertisement

Ocala teen shoots himself in the neck by accident according to police

Ocala Police say a teen boy shot himself at the Shadow Oaks Mobile Home Park
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after apparently shooting himself in the neck accidentally according to Ocala Police.

Officers say around 1 p.m. Monday, they were called out to the Shadow Oaks Mobile Home Park on Southeast 10th Avenue. Officers found two women tending to the teen’s injury and performing chest compressions.

Officers took over the CPR work and after a few minutes, the teen began breathing. The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives investigating the case say prior to the shooting, two friends were in the home. The victim, who is a neighbor, got ahold of a gun inside the bedroom dresser. The gun owner, who is the other teenager’s parent, was away at work when the shooting happened.

Ocala Police responded to an teen boy being shot at Shadow Oaks Mobile Home Park
Ocala Police say it is illegal to leave a loaded firearm where a minor is likely to be able to gain access to it.

Detectives are still actively investigating the incident.

