Putnam County Sheriff’s Office continue their search for man that jumped off a bridge
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on Memorial Bridge in Palatka searching for a body.
Witnesses say a man jumped from the bridge Tuesday around 10:30 am.
According to deputies, the incident is believed to be a suicide.
A body has yet to be recovered and the identity of the person is not known at this time.
Anyone near the area on a boat or car is asked to stay away as law enforcement uses sonar in their recovery efforts.
