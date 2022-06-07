Putnam County Sheriff’s Office continue their search for man that jumped off a bridge

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on Memorial Bridge in Palatka searching for a body.

Witnesses say a man jumped from the bridge Tuesday around 10:30 am.

According to deputies, the incident is believed to be a suicide.

A body has yet to be recovered and the identity of the person is not known at this time.

Anyone near the area on a boat or car is asked to stay away as law enforcement uses sonar in their recovery efforts.

