Putnam County Sheriff’s Office continue their search for man that jumped off a bridge

PSCO BRIDGE
PSCO BRIDGE
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on Memorial Bridge in Palatka searching for a body.

Witnesses say a man jumped from the bridge Tuesday around 10:30 am.

According to deputies, the incident is believed to be a suicide.

A body has yet to be recovered and the identity of the person is not known at this time.

Anyone near the area on a boat or car is asked to stay away as law enforcement uses sonar in their recovery efforts.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

