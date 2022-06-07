Summer Food Service program in full swing for Marion County children

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Children in Marion County are eating for free this summer. Monday kicked off a six-week breakfast and lunch program for kids in the county.

From now until July 14, kids can receive free meals Monday through Thursday - the school district is closed on Fridays. Cafeterias will also be closed for the July fourth holiday.

Any child 18 and younger, whether they are enrolled in public schools or not, are eligible for the program.

There are 33 meal locations throughout the county. Tuesday is ham and cheese croissant day.

“We’ve had a few different children come through and what they would do is check-in at the front office and then the front office would direct them to where our meal services are in, in each location and we have had some community-based children come visit us here at Belleview high school,” Coordinator for the MCPS Nutrition Services Dept., Sonia Siegel-Kail said.

The Summer Food Service program operates with Florida’s and the U.S. agriculture departments.

