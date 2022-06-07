Tech Tuesday: New vending machines

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Vending machines have evolved over the decades.

In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate and SCAD Media introduce us to a company that wants to take vending machines to the next level.

TRENDING STORY: UF Health and Jupiter Medical announce new partnership

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.