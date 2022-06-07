Teen mom and daughter found safe after 2 months search

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage mom and her baby have finally been located after running away from a group home in Marion County. The mother and child were finally found on Friday.

A missing child alert was first sent out by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on April 10th for 16-year-old Secora Lee and her 11-month-old toddler, Kehlani Hernandez. They were believed to have connections in the Tampa Bay area and in Citrus County.

On Friday, Citrus County Sheriff’s officials said they did respond to a home in Hernando for an “Order to Take Into Custody” for both Lee and her daughter. Belleview police said it was the home of one of the teen’s friends. Both were unharmed.

RELATED: Belleview police search for missing girl in the same week detectives arrest teen in shooting death

“This wasn’t a kidnapping situation or anything like that, this is just a young girl who took off with her daughter,” Lt. Lawrence Bryan told us over the phone. He’s the Operations Commander for the Belleview Police Department.

They were staying at Hands of Mercy Everywhere - a non-profit serving troubled young women and teens from around the state. Bryan said the family is not from the area.

The two were there for about a week before running away.

Now, after just under two months of searching, “they are both in the custody of the Department of Children and Families,” Bryan said.

It is still unknown Lee’s motive on why she fled.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.