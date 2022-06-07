UF Health expert warns residents of possible COVID surge in the fall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Coronavirus cases have been increasing in North Central Florida in recent weeks. The cases are prompting health experts to advise people to start taking precautions ahead of a possible surge.

Since March 11th, COVID-19 cases have made a steady increase statewide, and the Florida Department of Health reported nearly 72,000 cases.

The CDC declared Alachua County at “high risk” of transmission, as the sub-variants are spreading steadily.

“It seems that was is happening right now, are the sub-variants of the Omicron that keep popping up,” shared UF Health Epidemiologist Nicole Lovine.

Lovine also highlighted the recommendations from the CDC that the county could take to reduce transmission. She also says vaccinations are key to reducing the severity of the virus.

“First and foremost, to get vaccinated, and if you are, to get boosted. Vaccination is really the cornerstone of what strategies you can use to protect yourselves.”

UF Health will continue to cover research for treatment and for prevention. Lovine also shared the available treatment options UF Health Shands is providing for patients, as a surge is expected in the fall.

“There are a number of treatments that are available now and there’s also monoclonal antibody infusions,” explained Lovine.

Although Shands is reporting a steady increase, HCA North Florida only has 18 hospitalizations and 1 patient in the Intensive Care Unit.

Lovine recommends visiting the CDC for guidance and information on all topics related to COVID-19.

