UF Health and Juniper Medical announce new partnership

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health and Juniper Medical Center announced plans to develop clinical facilities in Palm Beach and Martin counties and surrounding communities on Tuesday. This partnership is expected to allow more access to clinical trials and increase population health for residents.

In addition to this collaboration, UF is working with Palm Beach County and the city of West Palm Beach to explore a downtown campus featuring graduate programs in artificial intelligence, financial services, and financial technology.

“We are seeking to expand our impact on the health and well-being of the residents of Palm Beach and Martin counties, bringing additional services to match the needs of patients in the area,” said David R. Nelson, M.D., senior vice president for health affairs at UF and president of UF Health. “As an academic health center, we have assembled multi- and interdisciplinary teams whose focus is on addressing problems and devising solutions that may not be readily available elsewhere. Jupiter Medical Center already has a stellar track record of high-quality care, and together we will take health care to a new level.”

TRENDING STORY:

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.