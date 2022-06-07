UPDATE: Missing teen mother and baby from Belleview found safe

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled the missing child alerts for a teen mother and her child.

Authorities say Secora Lee, 16, and one-year-old Kehlani Hernandez were found safe.

On April 10, Lee disappeared with her baby from a group home for troubled young women in the area of Southeast Robinson Road.

