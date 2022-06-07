UPDATE: Missing teen mother and baby from Belleview found safe
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled the missing child alerts for a teen mother and her child.
Authorities say Secora Lee, 16, and one-year-old Kehlani Hernandez were found safe.
On April 10, Lee disappeared with her baby from a group home for troubled young women in the area of Southeast Robinson Road.
