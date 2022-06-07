Urgent care facility coming to east Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of east Gainesville are getting a new development in the area.

On June 6th, community members listened to a panel that discussed rezoning a vacant area that UF Health Shands owns.

This is long overdue as the area needs an urgent care facility. That is one of the major developments that is going to be built.

It is going to take some time for this to happen because of many factors.

The Vice President of facilities for UF Health Shands Brad Pollitt said

“First we need to get the zoning and land use completed, then we need to get a building permit, which will be working on while the zoning and land use is taking place. Then after will start construction than about ten months after that we will have a building,” said Politt.

The urgent care facility will have many features such as digital x-ray equipment, a procedures room, and a community room to spread knowledge about health.

The zoning of the new development is located off SE Hawthorne road.

Community members got the chance to listen to a panel proposing the zone change.

“The proposal will amend the city of Gainesville’s future land use map from mix-use office residential to urban mix-use residential, “said City of Gainesville Planner Phiometto Lewis

Another part of the development is a transfer station for buses.

It could include a community resource center, bike amenities, a restaurant, and more.

In total, the city and county are spending more than four million dollars on this project.

