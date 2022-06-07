Advertisement

Urgent care facility coming to east Gainesville

By Tatiana Parish
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of east Gainesville are getting a new development in the area.

On June 6th, community members listened to a panel that discussed rezoning a vacant area that UF Health Shands owns.

This is long overdue as the area needs an urgent care facility. That is one of the major developments that is going to be built.

It is going to take some time for this to happen because of many factors.

The Vice President of facilities for UF Health Shands Brad Pollitt said

“First we need to get the zoning and land use completed, then we need to get a building permit, which will be working on while the zoning and land use is taking place. Then after will start construction than about ten months after that we will have a building,” said Politt.

The urgent care facility will have many features such as digital x-ray equipment, a procedures room, and a community room to spread knowledge about health.

The zoning of the new development is located off SE Hawthorne road.

Community members got the chance to listen to a panel proposing the zone change.

“The proposal will amend the city of Gainesville’s future land use map from mix-use office residential to urban mix-use residential, “said City of Gainesville Planner Phiometto Lewis

Another part of the development is a transfer station for buses.

It could include a community resource center, bike amenities, a restaurant, and more.

In total, the city and county are spending more than four million dollars on this project.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
Robert Green, 40, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville Police arrest man accused of stealing from Home Depot multiple times

Latest News

New development coming to East Gainesville
New development coming to East Gainesville
A man from Alachua was arrested on burglary and petty theft charges
A man from Alachua was arrested on burglary and petty theft charges
HCA’s 5th hybrid cath lab is now open at North Florida Hospital
HCA’s 5th hybrid cath lab is now open at North Florida Hospital
HCA’s 5th hybrid cath lab is now open at North Florida Hospital
HCA’s 5th hybrid cath lab is now open at North Florida Hospital