Arbitrator rules in favor of two Gainesville real estate agents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An arbitrator ruled in favor of Gainesville real estate agents Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals in their civil case with Bosshardt Realty.

Drotos and Ryals filed the civil suit after they left Bosshardt Realty over a commission dispute.

Bosshardt filed a countersuit claiming Drotos and Ryals stole confidential information.

The arbitrator ordered Bosshardt to pay Drotos and Ryals more than 1.3 million dollars and found the Bosshardt case against the agents lacked credible evidence.

The state attorney’s office is investigating a similar criminal case with all parties involved.

