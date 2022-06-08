Asphalt shortages are causing delays in construction projects

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - From the outside looking in it may seem like construction workers are taking their time completing projects, but as it turns out there’s a reason for these delays.

“Asphalt has gone up, oh my goodness, it’s gone up at least a third maybe 40 percent,” said Ronnie Arnold, President of R.E. Arnold Construction, Inc.

As an approved FDOT contractor, Arnold’s employees are working to finish the sidewalk along NW 34th St., but it’s not coming along they way they hoped.

“Our supplier, and much like all the other suppliers in and around North Florida that actually manufacture the asphalt, they can’t even get the aggregate for asphalt right now.”

Arnold said the suppliers can’t get the aggregate because the railroads are unable to bring it in due to a conductor shortage.

Meanwhile, that project isn’t the only one affected by these shortages.

A new rental community, called “The Collective at Archer,” may not be ready as soon as workers initially thought. That’s because asphalt isn’t the only material they need.

“We are having difficulties with brass fittings for waterline for our small subdivisions and apartments,” said Gene Arnold, VP of R.E. Arnold Construction, Inc. “Getting the material for that, it’s taking upwards of 30 weeks now.”

To add to the list, cement is also hard to come by.

“We’ve waited a week and a half on occasions to get concrete to pour sidewalks,” said Ronnie.

The Arnolds said because of this, they have no way of knowing when these projects will be complete.

