Advertisement

Blossom Butterfly Inc is having its 2nd annual Pink Fest for the media

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Blossom Butterfly Inc is hosting its 2nd annual Pink Fest for the media.

This is sponsored by Celebration Pointe.

This event hopes to bring awareness to all cancers while educating and uplifting the community.

Several vendors will be there will educational tools and products.

There will also be a One-K, live information sessions, a live DJ, and more.

TRENDING STORY: Summer Food Service program in full swing for Marion County children

Organizers will also honor those battling cancer and those who lost their battle.

This event will be open to the public on June 25th.

That is a Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. so save the date!

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

Horse Capital TV highlights horse care during the summer
Horse Capital TV highlights horse care during the summer
Blossom Butterfly Inc is having its 2nd annual Pink Fest for the media
Blossom Butterfly Inc is having its 2nd annual Pink Fest for the media
Horse Capital TV highlights horse care during the summer
Horse Capital TV highlights horse care during the summer
After two years, Lake City was able to come together and remember public service workers who...
Public service members pay tribute to the fallen