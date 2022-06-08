Blossom Butterfly Inc is having its 2nd annual Pink Fest for the media

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Blossom Butterfly Inc is hosting its 2nd annual Pink Fest for the media.

This is sponsored by Celebration Pointe.

This event hopes to bring awareness to all cancers while educating and uplifting the community.

Several vendors will be there will educational tools and products.

There will also be a One-K, live information sessions, a live DJ, and more.

Organizers will also honor those battling cancer and those who lost their battle.

This event will be open to the public on June 25th.

That is a Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. so save the date!

