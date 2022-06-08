Bradford County drug bust nets several people

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Six people are behind bars after a drug bust in Bradford County.

The Sheriff’s office drug task force worked with the SWAT team, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office to execute the raid.

The six suspects arrested face charges ranging from possession of meth to trafficking fentanyl.

Deputies are still searching for ten other suspects.

