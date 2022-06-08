Advertisement

Bradford County drug bust nets several people

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Six people are behind bars after a drug bust in Bradford County.

The Sheriff’s office drug task force worked with the SWAT team, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office to execute the raid.

The six suspects arrested face charges ranging from possession of meth to trafficking fentanyl.

Deputies are still searching for ten other suspects.

