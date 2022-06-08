Columbia County Report: Kidnapping suspect arrested

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect that was wanted for kidnapping, is now arrested after a police search Wednesday.

Plus, events to support small businesses and student enrollment are happening this month.

TV20′s Zitlali Solache has more in this week’s Columbia County Report.

RELATED STORY: Columbia County Report: FGC Athletic Director shares ‘Golden’ mentality across campus

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.