Advertisement

Columbia County Report: Kidnapping suspect arrested

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect that was wanted for kidnapping, is now arrested after a police search Wednesday.

Plus, events to support small businesses and student enrollment are happening this month.

TV20′s Zitlali Solache has more in this week’s Columbia County Report.

RELATED STORY: Columbia County Report: FGC Athletic Director shares ‘Golden’ mentality across campus

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

COLUMBIA COUNTY REPORT
COLUMBIA COUNTY REPORT
PAIGE'S KITCHEN: ZESTY SNACK MIX
Paige’s Kitchen: Zesty Ranch Snack Mix
A shooting was reported.
Teen shoots himself in neck at friend’s house
PAIGE'S KITCHEN: SNACK MIX
PAIGE'S KITCHEN: ZESTY SNACK MIX