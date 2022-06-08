Advertisement

Gainesville woman arrested after domestic dispute

Kashia Rhodes
Kashia Rhodes(Kashia Rhodes)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is in jail after coating another person with a condiment during a fight.

29-year-old Kashia Rhodes was arrested Tuesday.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies, witnesses saw her dump a bottle of ranch on a victim.

The victim was speaking to Rhodes about the child that they have in common.

She is also believed to have scratched the victim on his hand.

Rhodes is being held at the Alachua County Jail on charges of domestic battery.

