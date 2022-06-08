Gainesville woman arrested after domestic dispute

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is in jail after coating another person with a condiment during a fight.

29-year-old Kashia Rhodes was arrested Tuesday.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies, witnesses saw her dump a bottle of ranch on a victim.

The victim was speaking to Rhodes about the child that they have in common.

She is also believed to have scratched the victim on his hand.

Rhodes is being held at the Alachua County Jail on charges of domestic battery.

