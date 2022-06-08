Advertisement

Gators men’s golfer Fred Biondi qualifies for U.S. Open

Biondi will make his majors debut at the U.S. Open
Gators men's golfer Fred Biondi poses with his official USGA plaque after qualifying for the...
Gators men's golfer Fred Biondi poses with his official USGA plaque after qualifying for the U.S. Open.(Gators Golf Twitter)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After leading the Gators men’s golf team to its first appearance in the match play finals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament and helping them reach the NCAA Championships for the second consecutive year, Fred Biondi added another resume builder to his growing list of accomplishments - qualifying for the U.S. Open.

The redshirt junior from Sao Paulo, Brazil was one of four players to make the cut, for the third major of the year, from the qualifying stage held at The Club at Admiral’s Cover (Jupiter, Fla.). The final day of play featured a grueling 36 holes, but Biondi was able to manage the pressure and magnitude of the competition to card a 67 (-4) on the last 18 hole stretch of play to end his round at 3-under to edge out PGA star Rickie Fowler. Adding to Biondi’s impressive finish, is that he’s the only amateur of the four players to qualify from his stage.

It should come as no surprise that Biondi was able to remain cool in the heat of battle because he was low-medalist in two tournaments in the 2021-22 season for Florida, led the team in stroke average (70.1), birdies per round (3.6), and recorded the lowest round (63) and overall score (-14) for the Gator Invitational.

By qualifying for the U.S. Open, not only will Biondi make his majors debut, but he joins teammates Ricky Castillo and Yuxin Lin to as current Gators to compete in a major championship.

The 2022 U.S. Open will take place June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan before an NCAA regional championship baseball game against...
Florida baseball blows late lead to lose NCAA Regional Championship to Oklahoma
Florida infielder Colby Halter (5) celebrates his homerun to left center during an NCAA...
Florida baseball wins Sunday double header to advance to NCAA Regional Championship
Florida outfielder Cheyenne Lindsey (2) misses a fly ball to right field during the fourth...
Gators softball eliminated from WCWS by UCLA in run-rule loss
Florida infielder Josh Rivera (24) during an NCAA regional championship baseball game against...
Florida baseball falls to Oklahoma in winner’s bracket contest of NCAA Gainesville Regional