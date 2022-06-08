Gators men’s golfer Fred Biondi qualifies for U.S. Open

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After leading the Gators men’s golf team to its first appearance in the match play finals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament and helping them reach the NCAA Championships for the second consecutive year, Fred Biondi added another resume builder to his growing list of accomplishments - qualifying for the U.S. Open.

The redshirt junior from Sao Paulo, Brazil was one of four players to make the cut, for the third major of the year, from the qualifying stage held at The Club at Admiral’s Cover (Jupiter, Fla.). The final day of play featured a grueling 36 holes, but Biondi was able to manage the pressure and magnitude of the competition to card a 67 (-4) on the last 18 hole stretch of play to end his round at 3-under to edge out PGA star Rickie Fowler. Adding to Biondi’s impressive finish, is that he’s the only amateur of the four players to qualify from his stage.

It should come as no surprise that Biondi was able to remain cool in the heat of battle because he was low-medalist in two tournaments in the 2021-22 season for Florida, led the team in stroke average (70.1), birdies per round (3.6), and recorded the lowest round (63) and overall score (-14) for the Gator Invitational.

By qualifying for the U.S. Open, not only will Biondi make his majors debut, but he joins teammates Ricky Castillo and Yuxin Lin to as current Gators to compete in a major championship.

The 2022 U.S. Open will take place June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

