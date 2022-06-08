Governor DeSantis receives Alachua County bill; has yet to sign
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis had some time-sensitive items added to his desk recently.
The Governor received seven bills from the Florida Legislature over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday.
CS/HB 1493, an Alachua County bill, landed on his desk Tuesday.
The Governor has until June 22, 2022, to sign the bill.
