Governor DeSantis signs bill meant to improve school safety

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor DeSantis signed HB 1421, a bill that’s meant to improve school safety and mental health. It passed unanimously in both the house and senate.

He did so with the recommendations of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission.

This bill requires law enforcement officers to participate in emergency drills.

“But as we have seen repeatedly from mass shootings at schools that the police officer who is trained is not effective,” said Jyoti Parmar, whose son is enrolled in Alachua County Public Schools.

Parmar is also a part of Moms Demand Action, a group fighting for gun safety.

She said she’s glad this bill requires family reunification plans in the event students and staff are forced to evacuate.

“We know exactly where to go to pick up our children, who to send to, and what location and time. If there are school districts that don’t have such a plan, this would be very helpful.”

The bill requires at least 80% of school staff to go through mandatory youth mental health training.

School boards are required to prove they’ve met that metric every year.

Parmar said while she’s glad this bill strengthens mental health training, “it needs to come with some understanding of what a teacher’s liability is. What is her responsibility? She’s not a mental health professional. What happens if she misses a sign?”

This law will go into effect on July 1st.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.