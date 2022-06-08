Horse Capital TV highlights horse care during the summer
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Caring for your horse looks a bit different in the summer.
In this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn how to give your equine some extra TLC when it gets hot.
RELATED STORY: Horse Capital TV highlights a team of four ponies known as the Flying Gangsters
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.