Joshua Figueroa’s change of plea hearing delayed.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The change of plea hearing for Joshua Figueroa has been delayed.

Figueroa was arrested for hitting and killing UF student Maggie Paxton with his car in 2020.

He originally plead not guilty.

Figueroa was not present at Wednesday’s hearing which was set for 8:30 am.

Leaders with the state attorneys office say he is in the hospital.

Office of State Attorney, Darry Lloyd, said “because ether circumstances are unusual the judge said we will have a case management hearing to make sure that anything has changed he wants to be updated on that before the hearing so if those changes are sped up we can move forward with the plea negotiation on Friday at 8:30.″

This hearing comes after the judge denied his change of plea request in March.

The hearing is now scheduled for Friday.

