Levy County deputies catch suspects who fled with children in vehicle

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Three people are behind bars in Levy County after sheriff’s deputies say they led them on a chase with children in the vehicle.

The driver, 25-year-old Rebia Brown was arrested Wednesday, alongside her two adult passengers, 28-year-old Leneiall Sapp and 21-year-old Quantasia DeLaine.

A deputy tried to pull over their SUV for driving without headlights on.

Sheriff’s officials say brown then sped off, going more than a hundred miles per hour in the chase.

Officials say the adult passengers threw drugs out of the vehicle.

Brown’s two children, a two and five-year-old were in the back of the car without a seatbelt or car seat.

