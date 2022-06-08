Levy County deputies catch suspects who fled with children in vehicle

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Three people are behind bars in Levy County after sheriff’s deputies say they led them on a chase with children in the vehicle.

The driver, 25-year-old Rebia Brown was arrested Wednesday, alongside her two adult passengers, 28-year-old Leneiall Sapp and 21-year-old Quantasia DeLaine.

A deputy tried to pull over their SUV for driving without headlights on.

Sheriff’s officials say brown then sped off, going more than a hundred miles per hour in the chase.

Officials say the adult passengers threw drugs out of the vehicle.

Brown’s two children, a two and five-year-old were in the back of the car without a seatbelt or car seat.

