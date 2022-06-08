Levy County deputies catch suspects who fled with children in vehicle
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Three people are behind bars in Levy County after sheriff’s deputies say they led them on a chase with children in the vehicle.
The driver, 25-year-old Rebia Brown was arrested Wednesday, alongside her two adult passengers, 28-year-old Leneiall Sapp and 21-year-old Quantasia DeLaine.
A deputy tried to pull over their SUV for driving without headlights on.
Sheriff’s officials say brown then sped off, going more than a hundred miles per hour in the chase.
Officials say the adult passengers threw drugs out of the vehicle.
Brown’s two children, a two and five-year-old were in the back of the car without a seatbelt or car seat.
