Advertisement

The National Watermelon queen is educating consumers on the watermelon industry

The National Watermelon queen is educating consumers on the watermelon industry
By Kristin Chase
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bethany Barfield was the local Newberry Watermelon Queen.

She then won the state crown and then clinched the national title.

Her role is to educate consumers about the behind the scenes of the watermelon growing industry.

She said being able to educate her hometown and country is an honor.

“My role is to go out to the public and educate consumers about watermelon,” said Barfield. “To see where their food is really coming from. To be able to go behind the scenes and talk to the farmers and those growers and getting dirty in the fields and see exactly where the watermelon is coming from is super important for me to go out and spread that knowledge to consumers”.

Barfield will travel up the East coast to spread information on this sweet, summer fruit.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

The National Watermelon queen is educating consumers on the watermelon industry
The National Watermelon queen is educating consumers on the watermelon industry
Kashia Rhodes
Gainesville woman arrested after domestic dispute
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Horse Capital TV highlights horse care during the summer
Horse Capital TV highlights horse care during the summer