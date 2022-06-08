The National Watermelon queen is educating consumers on the watermelon industry

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bethany Barfield was the local Newberry Watermelon Queen.

She then won the state crown and then clinched the national title.

Her role is to educate consumers about the behind the scenes of the watermelon growing industry.

She said being able to educate her hometown and country is an honor.

“My role is to go out to the public and educate consumers about watermelon,” said Barfield. “To see where their food is really coming from. To be able to go behind the scenes and talk to the farmers and those growers and getting dirty in the fields and see exactly where the watermelon is coming from is super important for me to go out and spread that knowledge to consumers”.

Barfield will travel up the East coast to spread information on this sweet, summer fruit.

