Advertisement

Paige’s Kitchen: Zesty Ranch Snack Mix

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This is a great snack mix for both children and adults. It travels and freezes well so that there is always a bag of snacks ready to go with you. Feel free to exchange the ingredients with other cracker styles that you prefer.

Ingredients

4 cups of pretzel snaps

2 cups of white cheddar Cheez-Its

2 cups of spicy Cheez-Its

1 cup of Goldfish Crackers

1 cup oyster crackers

1 cup mixed salted and roasted nuts

1 stick of butter

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 packet of dry ranch seasoning mix*

1 packet dry ranch dressing mix*

* I used Hidden Valley

PAIGE KITCHEN
PAIGE KITCHEN(PAIGE KITCHEN)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 225 F

In a large mixing bowl stir together all the crackers and nuts and pretzels.

Melt butter in the microwave and whisk in the parmesan cheese

Then whisk in the dry ranch dressing mix

Pour the mixture over onto the crackers in the bowl and stir well making sure all are coated with the butter mixture.

Pour into a nonstick foil lined baking sheet.

Sprinkle the ranch seasoning powder over the crackers etc until all are coated. Gently toss.

Bake in the oven for one hour. Give it a stir at least two or three times to make sure it bakes evenly.

Let cool completely before storing.

RELATED STORY: Paige’s Kitchen: Cucumber Sandwich

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

COLUMBIA COUNTY REPORT
Columbia County Report: Kidnapping suspect arrested
COLUMBIA COUNTY REPORT
COLUMBIA COUNTY REPORT
A shooting was reported.
Teen shoots himself in neck at friend’s house
PAIGE'S KITCHEN: SNACK MIX
PAIGE'S KITCHEN: ZESTY SNACK MIX