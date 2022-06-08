Paige’s Kitchen: Zesty Ranch Snack Mix

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This is a great snack mix for both children and adults. It travels and freezes well so that there is always a bag of snacks ready to go with you. Feel free to exchange the ingredients with other cracker styles that you prefer.

Ingredients

4 cups of pretzel snaps

2 cups of white cheddar Cheez-Its

2 cups of spicy Cheez-Its

1 cup of Goldfish Crackers

1 cup oyster crackers

1 cup mixed salted and roasted nuts

1 stick of butter

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 packet of dry ranch seasoning mix*

1 packet dry ranch dressing mix*

* I used Hidden Valley

Instructions

Preheat oven to 225 F

In a large mixing bowl stir together all the crackers and nuts and pretzels.

Melt butter in the microwave and whisk in the parmesan cheese

Then whisk in the dry ranch dressing mix

Pour the mixture over onto the crackers in the bowl and stir well making sure all are coated with the butter mixture.

Pour into a nonstick foil lined baking sheet.

Sprinkle the ranch seasoning powder over the crackers etc until all are coated. Gently toss.

Bake in the oven for one hour. Give it a stir at least two or three times to make sure it bakes evenly.

Let cool completely before storing.

