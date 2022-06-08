Public service members pay tribute to the fallen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After two years, Lake City was able to come together and remember public service workers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Typically, the public service memorial honored those who died in the line of duty.

This year things were different as fallen emergency service workers who died of covid-19 got honored as well.

Normally every year a department gets to host a public service memorial, but it was postponed for two years during the pandemic.

The Lake City Fire department hosted this year’s service at First Baptist church.

“Every year Columbia County hosts an annual first responder’s memorial service. This is for anyone who has fallen in the line of duty, we take the day to remember them, honor them, and bring their families together to remember the sacrifices they made”. Said Lake City Fire Department Public Information Officer, Austin Thomas.

The Fire Department paid special tribute to honor Fire Chief Burnham who died of covid last September.

Thomas also said “Chief Burnham was a very formal and prideful guy. He liked things to go very professionally, he liked things to go a certain way. I think he would be very proud and honored, that his department was hosting this event. He’s an honorable mention and this year’s fallen memorial”.

Public service workers from six departments showed up to pay their respects.

Correctional Officer Stevie Williams said, “it is an honor because they paid the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms and everything, we have going on so it’s an honor”.

They remembered public service workers by presenting the colors and playing taps on the bagpipes long with amazing grace. There was also a memorial display with pictures of the fallen.

Many family members showed up to honor the loved ones that they lost.

