UF researchers say found a marker in patients’ blood that could help diagnose Parkinson’s

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida researchers say they’ve found a marker in patients’ blood that could help diagnose Parkinson’s.

New research by UF neuroscientists shows people with Parkinson’s disease have alterations in the expression of certain proteins.

The study published Monday is the first step to possibly developing a simple and inexpensive screening test for the disease.

