Advertisement

UF researchers say found a marker in patients’ blood that could help diagnose Parkinson’s

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida researchers say they’ve found a marker in patients’ blood that could help diagnose Parkinson’s.

New research by UF neuroscientists shows people with Parkinson’s disease have alterations in the expression of certain proteins.

The study published Monday is the first step to possibly developing a simple and inexpensive screening test for the disease.

TRENDING STORY: Governor Ron DeSantis signs improved school safety legislation into law

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

UF researchers say found a marker in patients’ blood that could help diagnose Parkinson’s
UF researchers say found a marker in patients’ blood that could help diagnose Parkinson’s
Asphalt shortages are causing delays in construction projects
Asphalt shortages are causing delays in construction projects
After two years, Lake City was able to come together and remember public service workers who...
-Lake City Public service memorial
Bradford County drug bust nets several people
Bradford County drug bust nets several people