Alachua County inmate sentenced for voter fraud charges from 2020 election

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Ten Alachua County inmates were charged with illegally voting in the 2020 election in April.

Daniel Roberts was sentenced to three years for each charge relating to voting in the 2020 election as an inmate. Although, each three-year term can be served concurrently.

RELATED STORY: State Attorney Brian Kramer launches program to inform convicted felons about their voting rights.

Roberts is one of ten inmates charged with false swearing or submission of false voter registration, plus two counts of willfully voting by an unqualified elector. He’s currently serving a six-year sentence for possession of a firearm by a felon and domestic battery.

With the new charges, Roberts’ release date doesn’t change; he’s scheduled to be released from the Alachua County Jail in 2025.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.