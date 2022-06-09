Advertisement

The Alachua County Office of Land Conservation and Management is holding a public workshop

The Alachua County Office of Land Conservation and Management is holding a public workshop
The Alachua County Office of Land Conservation and Management is holding a public workshop(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A public workshop is being held on the Lochloosa Slough Preserve.

The Alachua County Office of Land Conservation and Management is hosting this event.

The public workshop is at the Little Orange Creek Nature Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: Teen shoots himself in neck at friend’s house

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

Homestead Park Williston is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony
Homestead Park Williston is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony
HCA Florida North Florida hospital and Elder Options is holding an event on how to prevent...
HCA Florida North Florida hospital and Elder Options is holding an event on how to prevent fraud
The Hammocks is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate their grand opening
The Hammocks is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate their grand opening
The Hammocks is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate their grand opening
The Hammocks is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate their grand opening