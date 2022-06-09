The Alachua County Office of Land Conservation and Management is holding a public workshop

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A public workshop is being held on the Lochloosa Slough Preserve.

The Alachua County Office of Land Conservation and Management is hosting this event.

The public workshop is at the Little Orange Creek Nature Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

