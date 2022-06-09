Advertisement

Alachua County Public Schools to hold job fair

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools will be holding a job fair for two Gainesville elementary schools.

The job fair will be for positions at Williams Elementary and Metcalfe Elementary and no registration is required.

There are multiple job openings including classroom teachers, media aides, and custodial workers.

The fair will take place on Monday, June 13th at Williams Elementary and on Tuesday, June 14th at Metcalfe Elementary from 3 pm to 5 pm.

