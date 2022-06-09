Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrest 6 suspects in narcotics summer operation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Sheriff’s Office along with Union County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task force and the county’s SWAT team filed arrest warrants for 16 suspects. Six out of the ten are now behind bars. According to jail records, many of the suspects arrested have a criminal history.

Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith told TV20 how the Operation: Summer Break works. “That’s what it’s all about, being held accountable. Number 1, we want you held accountable for what it is you’re committing and breaking the law. Second, we hope that you seek help. We want to see you as a productive resident in our community.” said Sheriff Gordon Smith.

Smith also shared Bradford County makes an effort to not only arrest suspects but to also get them clean. They aim to search for treatments for those with addictions.

“In Bradford county, in our community, we do care. And it does make a difference. It reduces crime. It saves lives.”

Lieutenant Mikey Sweeney from Bradford County Divisions of Criminal Records and Narcotics shared how the investigations have been going.

“We’ll surveil a couple of times, see if we can find where we’re staying at. And we’ll go ahead and get the warrants clerked. We’ll get our warrant teams up, and we’ll split up in different areas.”

The Bradford county sheriff’s office says the suspects have been found with possessions and trafficking meth, fentanyl, and cocaine. There are now 66 charges between the 18 individuals.

“We never give up. We want the drug dealer to keep looking over his shoulder every time he sells some. We want the drug addicts to know we’re out there.”

They say the aim is to have all suspects in custody within the next three months. If you have any information about the whereabouts of the suspects, do not hesitate to call the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

